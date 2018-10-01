Marriage Proposal Goes Awry After Hiking Couple Gets Lost

The hikers got lost in the Rocky Mountains. STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images

A marriage proposal in Boulder, Colorado, went awry on Saturday because of some overly ambitious hiking plans.

Joshua Mason, 27, and his girlfriend Katie Davis, 28, had set out on an eight-mile hike from the 4th of July Trailhead to the nearly 13,000-foot summit on Jasper Peak. When the two came upon an isolated, scenic spot along the trail, Mason surprised Davis by popping the question.

Davis accepted the proposal, and the happy couple continued their trek to the peak.

However, Davis and Mason had gotten a late start for a hike of this length, embarking at around noon. There are also no clear trails to Jasper Peak, and as darkness fell, the hikers lost their bearings. They had neglected to bring enough water, clothes for the cooler temperatures, or overnight camping supplies. They followed the ridge line until around midnight, when they came to a cliff and could go no further. With few other options, the two began to scream for help.

Fortunately, a nearby hiker heard their calls. At that point, Mason and Davis were showing signs of severe dehydration and altitude sickness—the path to Jasper Peak has an elevation gain of over 3,000 feet. The hiker brought them back to a campsite where a group of his friends had settled in for the night. They ushered the newly engaged couple into a warm tent and provided them with food and water. One of the campers walked two miles back to her car and then drove down to a nearby town to call 911.

Paramedics and members of a local search group reached the campsite at around 4:30 a.m. and determined that the lost hikers urgently needed to move to a lower altitude. The rescue personnel assisted them down the mountain until they reached their rental car at around 6:30 a.m. The couple was shaken, but did not require any further medical assistance.

The Boulder County Sherriff’s Office further reports in a news release, “Deputies determined that the couple’s engagement was still on, despite the memorable ordeal.”