America’s most lucrative sports league is dominated by a “very unimpressive group of inherited misfits.”

Chargers owner Dean Spanos, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie on a field before a game
Chargers owner Dean Spanos, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie talk prior to a game between the two teams at StubHub Center on Oct. 1, 2017 in Carson, California.
On The Gist, ’tis the season (elections!) for baseless political analysis, courtesy of big network news.

Americans spend countless hours watching football, but what do they know about the owners of their favorite teams? In Big Game: The NFL in Dangerous Times, Mark Leibovich covers the exclusive billionaire boys’ club and the “very unimpressive group of inherited misfits” that fills its ranks.

In the Spiel, CNN’s Van Jones was way too chummy with interview guest Jared Kushner on Monday morning.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.

