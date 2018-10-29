Workers at the U.S. Postal Service mail facility where federal law enforcement personnel are investigating a pipe bomb that passed through the facility addressed to Sen. Cory Booker on Friday in Opa-Locka, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

CNN said that it had received another suspicious package, this time addressed to its Atlanta offices. The company said in a statement that the item had been intercepted in an Atlanta post office and that all mail for its domestic bureaus was being screened off-site.

Another suspicious package addressed to CNN has been intercepted. This time in Atlanta. All mail is being screened off site. Note from Jeff: pic.twitter.com/I6TXSkoluQ — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) October 29, 2018

The suspect in the string of attempted mail bombings of CNN and many prominent Democrats and liberals, Cesar Sayoc, “had a list of people in the hundreds, containing politicians, entertainers and news people, and was going down that list to mail out packages,” according to NBC 4 in New York. The initial bomb mailed to CNN was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, a frequent Trump critic. There have been three suspicious packages sent to CNN, and the one that was screened in Atlanta was addressed simply to the network itself.