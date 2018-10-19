I Have to Ask

I Have to Ask: The Lynsey Addario Edition

The Pulitzer Prize winner on her life as a photographer in war zones.

By

Lynsey Addario is a Pulitzer Prize–winning photographer whose work is collected in the new book Of Love & War. She sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss life in Afghanistan before 9/11, her abduction in Libya, and why journalists rely on the American government to speak up for press freedom.

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.

