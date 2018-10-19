Get More I Have to Ask Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to I Have to Ask Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Lynsey Addario is a Pulitzer Prize–winning photographer whose work is collected in the new book Of Love & War. She sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss life in Afghanistan before 9/11, her abduction in Libya, and why journalists rely on the American government to speak up for press freedom.

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.