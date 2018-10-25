New York City police officers stand outside the office of the New York Times on Thursday. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Equal opportunity terrorism: In the wake of several mail bombs (none of which detonated) sent to prominent Democratic politicians and media outlets, among others, Rush Limbaugh declared the explosives to be a liberal false flag operation: “Republicans just don’t do this kind of thing.” Except, as Rebecca Onion writes in her history of letter bombs, they do and they have.

Derailed: On Wednesday, Fox News anchors were forced to take a break from their xenophobic coverage of the migrant caravan to report on the pipe-bomb story. Justin Peters explains how the conservative outlet managed to blame it all on the Democrats anyway, in a midterms revival of Slate’s Watching Fox series.

Burning up: Critic Inkoo Kang met actor Steven Yeun in L.A. to chat about how the Walking Dead star finally felt at home acting in South Korea, the linguistic nuances of his new film Burning, and why he’s a reluctant heartthrob. Inkoo also reviews the “unsettlingly tense” thriller, which shows a more intimate side of Korean cinema.

Voting while trans: Harris R. Mason tackles the legal burdens for transgender voters who live in states with “exact match” or strict photo-identification laws, which can disenfranchise trans voters by subjecting them to humiliating scrutiny—for having mismatched photos or information—or requiring surgical intervention(!) in order to vote.

For fun: An interview with 98-year-old twin Irene Thomas.

Just be nice to people,

Dawnthea