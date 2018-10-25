Gregory Bush Louisville Metro Department of Corrections

Two people in Kentucky were killed in a grocery-store shooting on Wednesday, and a man later identified by police as 51-year-old Gregory Bush has been charged in their murders.

According to the authorities, the gunman entered the Kroger in Jeffersontown and fired multiple rounds at a man inside, killing him. He left the Kroger and in the parking lot encountered a woman, whom he then fatally shot. Another man exchanged fire with the suspect. The gunman fled, and he was apprehended by police nearby.

A Louisville resident named Ed Harrell told the Courier Journal that he had been waiting for his wife in the parking lot when he heard gunshots. The gunman, he said, was walking through the lot at a relaxed pace, and Harrell grabbed his revolver, crouched down next to his car, and called out to the gunman to ask what was happening. According to Harris, the gunman replied: “Don’t shoot me. I won’t shoot you. Whites don’t shoot whites.”

The two victims were both black. The male victim was later identified as 69-year-old Maurice Stallard, who had been shopping with his 12-year-old grandson. He was the father of Louisville’s chief racial equity officer. The female victim was identified as 67-year-old Vicki Lee Jones.

Police said they have not determined a motive for the attacks and that both victims appeared to be random. According to the Courier Journal, Bush was once ordered in 2009 to surrender his guns and undergo mental health treatment after he lifted his mother off the ground by her neck and hit his father in the jaw. In a petition for emergency protection, the father wrote that Bush carried guns “everywhere he goes,” and that he was paranoid and made threats. For the shooting, Bush faces two counts of murder and 10 counts of wanton endangerment.