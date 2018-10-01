Demonstrators hold an anti-Kavanaugh banner outside City Hall in Los Angeles on Friday. Mark Ralston/Getty Images

Not enough to go around: Why did some onlookers perceive Brett Kavanaugh’s anger as honesty, while Christine Blasey Ford needed to keep any negative emotions under wraps? “Rage, like tears, can be exploited for sympathy—but only in certain hands,” Lili Loofbourow writes.

A Web thing that works: Wikipedia was at its best dealing with the Kavanaugh-generated debate over the meaning of “Devil’s Triangle,” Stephen Harrison argues.

Changed me: Amy Stanley, a historian, writes about how #MeToo altered her perspective on the testimonials of one of her research subjects, who reported being raped in 19th-century Japan.

Sticking with it: Many journalists are still using Microsoft Word—even though Google Docs is free. Rachel Withers makes the case for a clunky technology that brings a certain peace to our lives.

For fun: How to play a round of Devil’s Triangle.

