Not a small thing: Jessica Francis Kane writes that Brett Kavanaugh’s cagey relationship with alcohol, as demonstrated during his testimony last week, reminded her of the problem drinkers in her own family. And Will Saletan runs down the reasons why that relationship matters for the judge’s credibility.

By his own metrics: Ryan Goodman notes that Kavanaugh’s testimony doesn’t measure up to standards that the judge himself has set. “ ‘False exculpatory statements are evidence—often strong evidence—of guilt,’ Kavanaugh once acknowledged in a judicial opinion,” Goodman writes. “Those words have rightfully come back to haunt him.”

Worthy foe: Stormy Daniels’ memoir shows that she’s the “ideal nemesis for Trump,” Laura Miller writes. A red-state striver with a strong work ethic and native intelligence, Daniels ”really is what he mostly just pretends to be.”

For fun: How Justine Bateman dealt with fame.

