Kavanaugh’s 1983 Letter Jokes About High School Friend Group Being “Loud, Obnoxious Drunks” and “Prolific Pukers”

The entrance to the Georgetown Preparatory School on Sept. 18 in Bethesda, Maryland. Win McNamee/Getty Images

As the FBI investigates sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Americans are getting a fuller picture of Kavanaugh’s conduct in high school. On Tuesday, the New York Times added to the composite of Kavanaugh as a young man, including a 1983 letter written by Kavanaugh to seven of his friends at Georgetown Prep about a weeklong trip to Ocean City, Maryland, an end-of-the-year pilgrimage made by many prep school students in the greater Washington area.

In the handwritten letter organizing logistics of the house rental for the friend group, Kavanaugh jokingly made references to heavy drinking and possible eviction from the rented house if they didn’t keep things under control. “It would probably be a good idea […] to warn the neighbors that we’re loud, obnoxious drunks with prolific pukers among us. Advise them to go about 30 miles,” Kavanaugh quipped. “The danger of eviction is great and that would suck because of the money and because this week has big potential. (Interpret as wish.)”

The Times story adds to the growing body of information about Kavanaugh’s time at Georgetown Prep. “Recent interviews with more than a dozen classmates and friends from that time depict Judge Kavanaugh as a member of a small clique of football players who dominated Georgetown Prep’s work-hard, play-hard culture,” the Times reports. “His circle celebrated a culture of heavy drinking, even by the standards of that era.” The emphasis on Kavanaugh’s drinking habits has come to the forefront because of the judge’s denial of heavy drinking during his Senate testimony, a characterization that has been refuted by a number of former classmates and acquaintances.

“One night during his senior year, according to classmates who witnessed it, Judge Kavanaugh triumphantly hoisted an empty beer keg above his head, in recognition that he and his friends were well on their way to reaching their goal of polishing off 100 kegs during the academic year—an achievement they later boasted about in their yearbook,” the Times reports. “Four Georgetown Prep classmates said they saw Judge Kavanaugh and his friends partake in binge-drinking rituals many weekends in which other partygoers saw them inebriated, even having difficulty standing.”