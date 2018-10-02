Kavanaugh Has the Senate Trapped in Procedural Hell

Sen. Chuck Grassley listens as Sen. Dianne Feinstein speaks during the Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday in Washington. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The White House on Monday said it would authorize an expansion of the FBI investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, allowing investigators to interview whomever they see fit. Senate Democrats on Monday night remained dubious that the investigation was now finally on the level. Confidence is a feeling that no longer exists in the dreary procedural hell that the Senate has become over the past three months.

“I’d like to see something in writing,” Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono told me when asked if she was pleased with the news. “I’d like to. I don’t necessarily expect to. But if the investigation is not complete and done in a professional way without these limitations that we’re hearing being placed by either the Republicans on the Judiciary Committee or by the White House, it will be a sham.”

“And we don’t want this to be a sham,” she said. Noted.

“What do they mean by ‘expand’?” Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal said. “Going from four witnesses to six witnesses? Is that their idea of ‘expanding’ it?”

On Monday Judiciary Committee Democrats released their own list of 24 witnesses who they think FBI should investigate, and Blumenthal said that each witness could have additional leads. He compared the work to reporting.

“When somebody says to you, as a reporter, ‘You know, I don’t know that much about this, but my buddy Blumenthal—or somebody—might,’ you call the buddy,” he said. For FBI investigators not to follow up these leads, then, would be the journalistic equivalent of never calling the buddy, giving up, and writing a hot take instead.

A theme emerged that, even if the White House had authorized the FBI to investigate every student in Maryland and Connecticut from the 1980s, there wouldn’t be nearly enough time to complete it given the strict one-week limitation that expires Friday.

“Take the time to do it right,” Vermont Sen. Pat Leahy advised. “We’re talking about a week or two extra? Do it right, get everything. You’re talking about a lifetime appointment.”

“Certainly the majority leader had no worry about keeping the seat vacant for over a year [over] Merrick Garland, a man who would have sailed through here,” he continued.

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, too, noted that “it’s tough to do an exhaustive investigation given the time limitation.” He did concede that he was “glad to see [the investigation is] expanding rather than contracting.” Small victories.

In his opening remarks Monday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made “a small prediction” about the conclusion of the investigation: “Soon enough, the goalposts will be on the move once again.”

In other words, this Senate week began the same way that every Senate week has begun since Kavanaugh was nominated in July: with a procedural dispute that political incentives ensure will never be resolved.

After Kavanaugh’s nomination, the chamber spent two months bickering about how many of his textual records from his tenure in the George W. Bush White House should be made public. Republicans requested just enough, though through a nontraditional vetting process, to appear as though they were acting in the ballpark of good faith. Democrats griped that those hundreds of thousands of pages were still a small percentage of what was available.

The same DNA runs through all of these procedural arguments.

After Christine Blasey Ford’s identity became public and she agreed to testify, a week of the people’s time was consumed by haggling over the parameters of the hearing. Who would testify first? Would an FBI investigation be conducted ahead of time? Would there be witnesses? When would it be?

And now we have this debate over the scope of the FBI investigation. Either Senate Republicans or the White House—they blamed each other on Monday, because why not?—tried to tailor the FBI’s inquiries to a handful of witnesses. The White House now says those constraints have been lifted. But who believes that Donald Trump, who hates the FBI, is really giving the agency free rein to go wherever it wants to investigate his prized Supreme Court nominee? Why wouldn’t the fix be in?

The same DNA runs through all of these procedural arguments. Democrats want maximal investigation and disclosure of anything relating to Brett Kavanaugh because they want to defeat his nomination. Republicans—with the temporary exceptions of Sens. Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and Jeff Flake—want as little investigation and disclosure of Brett Kavanaugh because they want him confirmed. McConnell would have had them vote in July based on a CV and a headshot, but optics required at least a theatrical performance of “due diligence.” Some documents. An engineered she-said, he-said hearing. Asking the FBI to call up four extremely lawyered-up witnesses, again.

It will never be possible to reconcile these two positions. Democrats will always be hungry for more information on Kavanaugh. (And why not? After his livid, blubbering, accusatory performance before the Judiciary Committee last week, it feels like we’re only just getting to know the guy.) Republicans believe they’ve already embarrassed themselves by giving Democrats this much control over the process.

McConnell said in his floor remarks Monday that the Senate would vote on Kavanaugh “this week,” shortly after the FBI investigation is complete or reaches its deadline.

Will that happen? It wouldn’t jibe with rule No. 1 of procedural hell: It never ends.

“He said that they’d vote last week, too,” Leahy told reporters.