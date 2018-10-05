Kavanaugh Confirmation Passes Procedural Vote, Despite Murkowski Defection

Sen. Lisa Murkowski walks to a room to read the report on the FBI investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill on Thursday. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh is now one giant step closer to a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court. The Senate voted Friday morning to bring an end to debate on his confirmation, the last major procedural hurdle standing in the way of a final vote, which could now happen as soon as Saturday.

The cloture vote was 51–49. In a bit of a surprise, the four wildcards did not split entirely along party lines. Republicans Sens. Jeff Flake of Arizona and Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Jeff Manchin of West Virginia all voted to proceed. Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski voted against. Manchin and Murkowski were the only senators to break with their party and essentially canceled out each other.

So is this thing over? Not technically and not necessarily—but, it certainly looks that way.

Republicans hold a 51–49 advantage in the Senate—with Vice President Mike Pence as the potential tiebreaker—so they could still confirm Kavanaugh even if they lose one vote between Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, it’s theoretically possible that some combination of Collins, Flake, and Manchin could change their mind between now and the final vote. There’s nothing that requires a senator who votes for cloture to also vote for the final product. The late John McCain, for instance, famously voted to end debate on the GOP’s so-called skinny repeal of Obamacare last year before ultimately killing it with a dramatic, late-night thumbs down. But the difference then was that there was chance, however small, that McCain could have used the time between cloture and final passage to force Republicans to address specific concerns he had with that legislation. There’s no tweaking Kavanaugh’s confirmation at this point: Either the Senate seats him on the high court or it doesn’t.

Another sign the writing is on the wall: Former Tennessee governor and current Democratic Senate hopeful Phil Bredesen announced his support for Kavanaugh’s confirmation on Friday morning. Bredesen represents one of Democrats’ few chances to flip a GOP seat this fall, and his defection, much like Manchin’s, appears designed to boost his independent cred in a red state as a way to salvage a few political points out of what otherwise looks to be a disaster for his party.*

Still, Collins is keeping the suspense alive. She told reporters before Friday’s vote that, while she’d vote for cloture, she’d also make an announcement this afternoon about her ultimate vote regarding confirmation. Manchin would clearly prefer not to be the deciding vote, so he could conceivably flip his vote if Collins does. And according to some reports, Flake spent part of the morning talking the issue over with confidants, suggesting he could have another last-second change of heart. There is, then, still the slightest crack in the door. One final wrinkle: GOP Sen. Steve Daines of Montana says he’ll be busy walking his daughter down the aisle on Saturday, making him unavailable to vote then. That could force Mitch McConnell to hold the vote open if needed, giving Democrats a few more hours to twist arms. Still, at this point, there’s little reason to suspect the final vote will be significantly different than Friday’s.