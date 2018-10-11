Kanye West Was in the Oval Office Today and Had Some Ideas for the Nation

Kanye West meets with President Donald Trump and NHL Hall of Famer Jim Brown in the White House on Thursday. Pool/Getty Images

The Oval Office was occupied by one of the most recognized men in the world Thursday, who has become especially known for travelling the country and giving long disquisitions about his grand plans and the people, companies, and forces that are trying to hold him back. Also, Kanye West was there.

In a meeting with President Trump, former NFL player Jim Brown, and Jared Kushner that was supposed to focus on black employment, urban revitalization, manufacturing jobs, and criminal justice reform, West delivered a discursive monologue that included a defense of notorious Chicago-area Gangster Disciples leader Larry Hoover, who is currently serving six life sentences. Kanye explained that the real reason Hoover is in jail “is because he started doing positive for the community. He started showing that he actually had power. That he wasn’t just one of a monolithic voice, that he could wrap people around.”

West, wearing a Make America Great Again hat, then went to expound on his theory of the multiverse, “there’s infinite amounts of universe and there’s alternate universe, so it’s very important for me to get Hoover out because in an alternate universe, I am him and I have to go and get him free. Because he was doing positive inside Chicago just like I’m moving back to Chicago, and it’s not just about, you know, getting on stage and being an entertainer and having a monolithic voice that’s forced to be a specific party.”

Which was followed by a Charles Murray–esque attack on welfare: “Welfare is the reason why a lot of black people end up being Democrat, first of all, it’s a limit on the amount of jobs, so the fathers lose the jobs and they say we’ll give you more money for having more kids.”

Despite the fact that Trump’s Attorney General Jeff Sessions will intervene to try to stop a consent decree that would reform Chicago’s police department, West praised Trump as a crusader for criminal justice reform, although he later criticized stop-and-frisk, which Trump had suggested be implemented in Chicago.

“I think it’s the bravery,” West said. “They tried to scare me to not wear this hat. My dad and my mom separated so there was not a lot of male energy in my home, and also I’m married to a family where, you know, there’s not a lot of male energy. It’s beautiful though.”

And, as if inspired by Trump, West couldn’t stop himself from touting his own business success. “You gave me the heart to go to Adidas, because when I went in in 2015, we were a $14 billion company losing $2 billion a year, now we have a $38 billion market cap, it’s called the Yeezy Effect.” (Adidas did not lose money in 2014 or 2015).

Later West said he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but that a neuropsychologist looked at his brain, and he had a “98th percentile IQ test” except for a portion of counting numbers backward, which dragged him down to the 75th percentile. That same doctor said he wasn’t bipolar, he was just sleep deprived.

West then pulled out his cellphone and showed Trump the “Iplane 1,” which he says is hydrogen-powered and could replace Air Force One. “This our president, he has to be the freshest, the flyest, the flyest plane, the best factories.”

He ended his monologue with a call for more jobs so people could stay out of “the cheapest factory ever, the prison system.”

“I’ll tell you what, that was pretty impressive,” Trump said.