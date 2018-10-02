Democratic Rising Star Jason Kander Drops Out of Mayoral Race to Seek Treatment for PTSD

Jason Kander speaks to supporters on November 9, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. Whitney Curtis/Getty Images

Jason Kander, a rising star in the Democratic party who nearly unseated Missouri’s Republican Sen. Roy Blunt in the 2016 Senate race, announced in a Medium post on Tuesday that he was ending his campaign for Kansas City mayor to seek treatment for post traumatic stress disorder.

Kander, an Army veteran who served as Missouri secretary of state and famously campaigned for the Senate with a video in which he put together a rifle blindfolded while arguing for gun control, wrote that he came to the decision on Monday after visiting his Veterans Affairs office. It had been 11 years since he left Afghanistan, and he said he had waited so long because he had been in denial. “So many men and women who served our country did so much more than me and were in so much more danger than I was on my four-month tour,” he wrote. “I can’t have PTSD, I told myself, because I didn’t earn it.”

Four months ago, he first visited the VA to get help. “[O]n some level, I knew something was deeply wrong, and that it hadn’t felt that way before my deployment,” he wrote. But even then, he said, he didn’t address the problem fully.

I went online and filled out the VA forms, but I left boxes unchecked — too scared to acknowledge my true symptoms. I knew I needed help and yet I still stopped short. I was afraid of the stigma. I was thinking about what it could mean for my political future if someone found out. That was stupid, and things have gotten even worse since.

In the past few months, his political action group focused on fighting voter suppression was doing well, he wrote. His book became a New York Times Bestseller, and he had been in demand as a speaker since Trump’s election, sharing his youthful energy with progressives across the country, including on his Crooked Media podcast. Last week, his campaign broke a fundraising record for Kansas City. “But instead of celebrating that accomplishment, I found myself on the phone with the VA’s Veterans Crisis Line, tearfully conceding that, yes, I have had suicidal thoughts,” he wrote. “And it wasn’t the first time.”

Kander said that despite his successes, he still struggled with depression and nightmares.

I thought if I focused exclusively on service to my neighbors in my hometown, that I could fill the hole inside of me. But it’s just getting worse. So after 11 years of trying to outrun depression and PTSD symptoms, I have finally concluded that it’s faster than me. That I have to stop running, turn around, and confront it. … I can’t work on myself and run a campaign the way I want to at the same time, so I’m choosing to work on my depression.

As part of his decision to focus on his mental health, he announced he would also step away from his role in his political action group, and he indicated he would return to politics once he “worked through” his mental health problems.