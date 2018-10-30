Boston Gangster Whitey Bulger Dead at 89, Reportedly Killed by Inmate

James “Whitey” Bulger’s 2011 mugshot U.S. Marshals Service

Boston-area gangster James “Whitey” Bulger was found dead Tuesday in a federal prison in West Virginia, NBC News and other outlets reported. He was 89. Bulger died one day after being moved to the West Virginia penitentiary from Florida via Oklahoma, according to NBC News. The Boston Globe reported that Bulger had been killed inside the prison, and a “fellow inmate with Mafia ties” was being investigated in his death. A U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson confirmed that the feds were investigating but would release no other information.

Bulger was a notorious racketeer and leader of the Winter Hill Gang for decades before disappearing in 1995. He was apprehended in Santa Monica, California, in 2011, found guilty in 2013 of racketeering and involvement in 11 murders, and sentenced to life in prison. Alongside his criminal activities, Bulger was an informant for the FBI—he went underground when his handler warned him that he would soon be indicted.

Bulger’s brother, William, was the president of the Massachusetts State Senate for almost 20 years and later the president of the University of Massachusetts.

Bulger’s life inspired both the Martin Scorsese Best Picture winner The Departed (which was also adapted from the Hong Kong film Infernal Affairs) as well as the Johnny Depp project Black Mass.