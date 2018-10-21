Trump Questions Saudi Arabia’s Khashoggi Account, but Also Praises Crown Prince

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Elko Regional Airport in Elko, Nevada on October 20, 2018. NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is taking a step back from his immediate claim that Saudi Arabia’s far-fetched story that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed after a fistfight inside their consulate in Istanbul was credible. But even as he expressed doubts about the kingdom’s version of events, Trump made a point of praising Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman while emphasizing the importance of the U.S. economic relationship with Saudi Arabia. “Obviously there’s been deception and there’s been lies,” Trump said in an interview with the Washington Post when he was asked about how the kingdom had been changing its version of what happened in its Istanbul consulate. “Their stories are all over the place.”

Even as he questioned the changing version of events, Trump defended the Saudi monarch as an “incredible ally” and said it was far from clear whether the crown price was really the one who ordered Khashoggi be killed. “Nobody has told me he’s responsible. Nobody has told me he’s not responsible. We haven’t reached that point … I would love if he wasn’t responsible,” Trump said. And as he expressed hope the crown prince wasn’t involved in the killing, Trump also praised his leadership as a whole. “He’s a strong person. He has very good control,” Trump said. “He’s seen as a person who can keep things under check, I mean that in a positive way.”

In addition to praising the crown prince, Trump also emphasized he was keeping his eye on more than just the killing of a journalist, noting that this shouldn’t affect any arms sales to Saudi Arabia. “It’s the largest order in history,” Trump said of the $110 billion deal he announced last year. “To give that up would hurt us far more than it hurts them. Then all they’ll do is go to Russia or go to China. All that’s doing is hurting us.”

Word from sources is that Trump isn’t too happy that Jared Kushner’s close relationship with the crown prince had put the White House in a tough spot of how to best deal with the unfolding crisis. But the president defended his son-in-law during the interview and played down the significance of his relationship with Prince Mohammed. “They’re two young guys. Jared doesn’t know him well or anything,” Trump said. “They are just two young people. They are the same age. They like each other, I believe.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reiterated Trump’s newly found skepticism, telling reporters that Saudi Arabia’s version of what happened inside its consulate in Istanbul a “good first step but not enough.” Speaking to reporters in Jerusalem, Mnuchin said it “would be premature to comment on sanctions … until we get further down the investigation and get to the bottom of what occurred.” Although Mnuchin won’t be attending a Saudi investment conference Tuesday he still plans to go to Riyadh to meet with his counterpart.

By expressing at least some doubt about Saudi Arabia’s version of events, Trump inched a bit closer to European leaders who had been broadly pushing the kingdom for more details about what happened to Khashoggi. Britain’s Brexit minister, Dominic Raab, said the explanation that Khashoggi had died after a fistfight was not credible. German officials also sounded a similar tune with Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas issuing a joint statement saying that “the information provided about the sequence of events in the consulate in Istanbul isn’t sufficient.” France, meanwhile, also urged a more in-depth investigation to find out exactly what happened to the Washington Post columnist.