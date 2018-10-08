Brazil’s Anti-Gay, Pro-Military Far-Right Candidate Almost Wins Presidency, Goes to Runoff

Brazil’s right-wing presidential candidate for the Social Liberal Party (PSL) Jair Bolsonaro gives his thumbs up after casting his vote at Villa Militar, during general elections, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 7, 2018. FERNANDO SOUZA/Getty Images

The far-right Brazilian populist candidate that has been compared both to President Donald Trump and the Philippines’ Rodrigo Duterte came very close to winning the presidential election in the world’s fourth-largest democracy. Jair Bolsonaro easily won the first round with 46 percent of the vote Sunday, which was just shy of the 50 percent he needed to win outright.

His closest rival was at a distant 29 percent.

The result, which analysts interpreted as a sign of just how fed up Brazilians are with politics as usual, was astounding considering the values espoused by the former army captain who has repeatedly made misogynist, homophobic, and racist comments. Bolsonaro, a populist who is supported by the white and rich elites of the country, has also vowed to take an iron-fisted approach to fighting crime and corruption while praising the country’s brutal military dictatorship that killed hundreds and tortured thousands between 1964 and 1985. The way he openly talks about giving law enforcement more of a green light to outright kill criminals has led to comparisons to Duterte. He has also vowed to make it easier for citizens to own firearms.

Good thread. Contradicts common notion that right wing populists appeal to less educated groups and those left behind in the global economy. Instead, upper to upper middle classes (especially whites) flocking to Bolsonaro as alternative to social democratic PT. https://t.co/BYYCDgcr11 — Sam Handlin (@shandlin) October 8, 2018

Although Bolsonaro was always expected to come out on top Sunday, getting so close to a first-round victory surprised analysts considering how much support he was able to garner outside the country’s traditional parties. His popularity only rose after he was stabbed last month while at a campaign rally. But many in the country consider his views so heinous that tens of thousands of people took to the streets under the motto #EleNāo, or #NotHim, warning of the effects that a Bolsonaro victory could have on the country’s democratic institutions, women, and minorities.

Demonstrators take part in a women’s protest against Brazilian right-wing presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro called by a social media campaign under the hashtag #EleNao (Not Him) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 6, 2018. NELSON ALMEIDA/Getty Images

Now Bolsonaro will be facing off against the leftist Workers’ Party candidate, Fernando Haddad, in an election that is likely to polarize Brazilian society even further. “The next few weeks are just going to be crazy … the country is just going to divide even more,” said Monica de Bolle, the director of Latin American Studies at Johns Hopkins University. “It’s going to be a horrible campaign in the second round. It’s going to be one side smearing the other.” For now, Bolsonaro has managed to turn what was once a tiny party into a strong congressional force.