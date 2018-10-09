White House adviser Ivanka Trump listens during President Trump’s joint appearance with U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley to announce her resignation. OLIVIER DOULIERY/Getty Images

Ivanka Trump would make a great ambassador to the United Nations, President Trump said Tuesday, but he would be accused of nepotism if he nominated her.

Wait, what?

No, really. Almost immediately after news broke that Nikki Haley would step down as ambassador to the United Nations, the name of a woman who literally grew up in a luxury New York City penthouse was floated as the next person to occupy another one professionally on behalf of the United States. This isn’t the first time her name has been floated for the job—Ivanka was rumored late last year to be a potential replacement for Haley if she took the secretary of state job from Rex Tillerson.

The rumors were only stoked further when Haley praised Ivanka and called Jared a “hidden genius that no one understands” while speaking with Trump in the Oval Office.

WATCH: While discussing her forthcoming resignation, Amb. Haley lavishes praise on Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. pic.twitter.com/clBt3iSKhK — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 9, 2018

While some have tried to tamp down the speculation, the president amped it up when he said Tuesday afternoon that Ivanka would be a “dynamite” pick, “but I’d then be accused of nepotism.” Trump then layered on the praise for his daughter, saying “I’m not sure there’s anyone more competent in the world.” Trump also said that his former foreign policy adviser Dina Powell—and friend of Ivanka and Jared—was “under consideration.”

President Donald Trump says people "know that Ivanka would be dynamite" as a replacement to Nikki Haley, but "I'd then be accused of nepotism if you can believe it."



"I think Ivanka would be incredible," he adds, but "that doesn't mean I'd pick her" https://t.co/zNvyR4r9zD pic.twitter.com/UEBx7dnSyY — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 9, 2018

So the onus fell to Ivanka herself to put an end to the speculation:

It is an honor to serve in the White House alongside so many great colleagues and I know that the President will nominate a formidable replacement for Ambassador Haley. That replacement will not be me. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 9, 2018