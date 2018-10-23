Where the Trump Tweets Began

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Virginia Heffernan talks to Peter Singer, co-author of the book LikeWar: The Weaponization of Social Media, about how Trump began using social media to rebrand himself into political life, Mike Flynn’s Twitter habits, conspiracy theorists, and why it’s tough to disconnect—even though we know better.
Podcast production by A.C. Valdez and Melissa Kaplan.
With help from Shirley Chan.