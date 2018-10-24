To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan talks to Katelyn Burns, federal policy reporter for Rewire News, about the Department of Health and Human Services memo that could officially begin to erase transgender identity in government documents. Plus, our very own John Di Domenico is back with more tweets.

