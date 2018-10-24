Trumpcast

Health and Human Services and Transgender Erasure

What does the leaked memo mean for transgender civil rights?

By

Virginia Heffernan talks to Katelyn Burns, federal policy reporter for Rewire News, about the Department of Health and Human Services memo that could officially begin to erase transgender identity in government documents. Plus, our very own John Di Domenico is back with more tweets.

Podcast production by A.C. Valdez.

