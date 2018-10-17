Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton arrive at the Oktoberfest beer festival on Oct. 5 in Munich. Matthias Balk/AFP/Getty Images

She’s with him, but also: As the #MeToo movement continues to grow and adapt, it needs to take a harder look at not just the men who have gotten away with sexual abuse, assault, or exploitation—but the women behind them, too. And Hillary Clinton is prominently in that category, Christina Cauterucci writes, as “a fraught symbol of feminism’s accomplishments and failures and a painful reminder of the overt sexism Americans voted for in 2016.”

Rental health: Economists have dismissed rent control for years, arguing that it has deleterious effects on the residents it is supposed to help. New studies from states across the country are disproving these suppositions, Henry Grabar writes.

Speaker-easy: Should Democrats retake Congress in next month’s midterm elections, there is a 100 percent chance the next Speaker of the House will be … Nancy Pelosi, according to Jim Newell. “Yes, there are plotters lurking in the viper’s nest that is the House Democratic Caucus,” he writes. “But there’s just no plot.”

An unlikely story: Could Christine Blasey Ford’s accusation of Brett Kavanaugh be a case of mistaken identity? It’s a convenient theory, but it doesn’t apply here—take it from Jennifer Thompson, who misidentified her rapist and sent an innocent man to prison for 11 years. Thompson and law professor Lara Bazelon explain why you can’t compare Ford’s alleged assault with stranger rape.

Get radical: Outward, Slate’s home for LGBTQ coverage, has published the first piece in its Radical Issue—on resisting the Trump administration by working around the machine.

For fun: Never get a couple’s tattoo.

Till ink do us part,

Dawnthea