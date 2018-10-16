Heidi Heitkamp Apologizes for Ad Naming Victims of Sexual Assault Without Their Permission

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp. Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp apologized on Tuesday after some alleged victims of domestic violence and sexual assault listed in a campaign ad said they had either not authorized the use of their names or were not survivors of abuse, according to the Associated Press.

“I deeply regret this mistake and we are in the process of issuing a retraction, personally apologizing to each of the people impacted by this, and taking the necessary steps to ensure this never happens again,” Heitkamp said in the statement.

The ad, which ran in North Dakota newspapers on Sunday, was meant to criticize her Republican opponent, Kevin Cramer, for comments he made about Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Cramer had called the allegations against Kavanaugh “absurd” because the alleged assault “never went anywhere” and argued that even if the alleged assault occurred, it should not disqualify him from serving on the Supreme Court, in part because both Kavanaugh and his accuser were teenagers who had been drinking.

“My point was that there was no type of intercourse or anything like that,” Cramer said. “Well, she admits she was a 15-year-old that had been drinking at a party that—I mean, how many 15-year-olds handle a lot of alcohol, you know, 36 years ago? When it wasn’t that common, by the way. … Thirty-six years ago it wasn’t that common for 15-year-olds to be at booze parties.”

Heitkamp’s ad, in the form of an open letter, was signed by more than 125 people, but the AP was not able to determine how many of the people on the ad were wrongly listed. Heitkamp’s campaign also did not say how the mistake was made.

According to the AP, at least one woman said she saw her name listed in the ad and realized she had wound up on the list after being tagged by a friend in a Facebook post who knew she had been the victim of sexual assault. The woman said she had only shared the story of the assault with a few people and that she “didn’t want it blasted for the world to see.”

Cramer called the ad a “revictimization of victims” and said it proved that Heitkamp’s “personal politics matter more than someone’s personal pain.”

Cramer is leading Heitkamp in the polls, and like Democrat incumbents in many red states, she appeared to take a blow from the polarizing effects of the Kavanaugh confirmation. If Democrats lose her seat, they would need to essentially win every other competitive race in the nation to take control of the Senate.