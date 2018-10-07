Graham: “Roles Were Reversed” and Kavanaugh Was “Slut Whore Drunk” of Assault Claim

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol, October 5, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham continued going further in his defense of Brett Kavanaugh than most of his Republican colleagues, dismissing out of hand any suggestion that sexual assault victims would be more reluctant to speak out because of the confirmation. Turns out, according to Graham, the real victim of the whole process was Kavanaugh. “I think the roles were reversed: The slut whore drunk was Kavanaugh,” Graham said shortly after the Senate voted to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Graham insisted that his experience in the judicial system as a prosecutor and defense attorney has allowed him to look at the whole confirmation battle with an eye toward history. “I’ve tried to look at this thing through a process that stood the test of time—some standards, some presumptions, some evidentiary requirements,” Graham said. “All I can say is that seldom do you advance justice by creating an injustice, and I think it would have been unjust for Judge Kavanaugh to have his life ruined based on the allegations that were presented.”

Although certain accusations against Kavanaugh were “outrageous” and “making no sense,” Graham also suggested he was doing a favor to all men in public office by raising the standard of what kind of accusations would be believed by the establishment. “We’ve got to have some verifications, some sense of balance, because if that’s enough, just the mere accusation, then you’re going to unleash Pandora’s Box here. Because those of us in public service, you should be scrutinized but you don’t want to set a standard where you just take anybody out by accusing them,” Graham said after characterizing Christine Blasey Ford as a “victim of a process.”

Graham said he had “never been more pissed in my life” than during the Kavanaugh confirmation process. “I’m happy because the effort to humiliate and railroad a man I’ve known for 20 years, who’s never been banned from a mall, unlike Roy Moore, failed,” Graham said on Fox News Sunday. “I’m happy that those that tried to destroy his life fell short.”