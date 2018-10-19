Protesters stand in front of the Supreme Court on the first day of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s tenure in Washington on Oct. 9. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images

Women lie: It’s kind of shocking just how quickly Republicans have reduced Christine Blasey Ford to a liar and a scammer. It shouldn’t be all that surprising, though, writes Dahlia Lithwick. The manipulation of her narrative is part of the same old story the GOP has used to strip women of their experiences, their agency, and ultimately, their rights.

L.A. Times: Jeffrey Bloomer interviews Jonah Hill about his semi-autobiographical directorial debut, Mid90s, and Hill speaks frankly about the narrative choices he made, including having his young characters use homophobic slurs and other offensive language. You can also check out our review from editor Sam Adams, who was not a fan. He finds that Hill is, in the lingo of the time, just a “poser.”

You come at the king: David Simon is back on Twitter after being banned twice this summer for telling people to “die of boils.” Mike Godwin, the creator of Godwin’s law, talks to Simon, the creator of The Wire, about the latter’s war against trolls and Nazis and his ideas for reforming the social media platform.

A devil’s bargain: The recent mainstream Republican acceptance of alt-right groups like the Proud Boys calls to mind the early courtship of pre-WWII conservatives and fascists in Italy, writes Rebecca Onion. Read how she connects the dots between Mussolini’s squadristi in the 1920s and the resurgence of public political violence in 2018. Spoiler alert: It didn’t go well for Italy.

For fun: In praise of distracted meditation.

