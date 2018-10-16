Vulnerable Republicans Embrace Party’s Beloved B.S. and Jingoism Strategies in Closing Days of Campaign

Duncan Hunter leaves a federal courthouse in San Diego after an arraignment hearing on Aug. 23. Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

As you may have seen, somewhere between many and a ton of Republican candidates are in danger of losing their House, Senate, and gubernatorial races in this November’s midterm elections. And though the GOP of Donald Trump is different in many ways from the one that’s been led in recent decades by conservatives like Karl Rove and Paul Ryan, two particular closing-pitch campaign tactics being used by a number of contemporary Republicans in close races seem to have come directly from those fading figures’ playbooks. To wit:

1. Claiming that the highest priority of the Republican Party is to protect government-guaranteed health care coverage and projecting an aggrieved indignation that anyone would ever suggest otherwise. This technique was deployed most shamelessly by Ryan and Mitt Romney when they were running in 2012: Ryan, whose entire career was otherwise premised on seeking massive cuts to government social spending, gave a speech in 2012 in which he stood alongside his 78-year-old mother and promised to protect Medicare from Obama. In 2018, Republicans employing this strategy claim in particular that they are committed to protecting Affordable Care Act’s guarantees for individuals with so-called pre-existing conditions who are seeking coverage. Wisconsin governor Scott Walker has declared that “covering pre-existing conditions is personal to me” and “the right thing to do”; North Dakota Senate candidate Kevin Cramer, Missouri Senate candidate Josh Hawley, Nevada Sen. Dean Heller, West Virginia Senate candidate Patrick Morrissey, California Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, and Michigan gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette are among those who’ve also touted their commitment to such a policy. But as you can see at the included links, all of those people have also either:

• Voted for Obamacare-repeal legislation that would have eliminated pre-existing condition coverage, made it much more expensive, or eliminated other, similar basic coverage guarantees

Or:

• Supported the ongoing lawsuit by Republican state attorneys general that would, if successful, eliminate the entire Affordable Care Act and invalidate all its protections.

More like pre-existing baloney coverage!

The other vintage GOP technique that’s being put to new use is 2. Suggesting that your Democratic opponent would like to watch bearded foreigners murder every person in America. This was an approach most prominently pursued by the party in 2004, when it ran a campaign premised on the idea that John Kerry, a decorated veteran, was actually a fraud who had betrayed his fellow service members—and that “if George Bush loses the election, Osama bin Laden wins the election.” You may also remember the occasional 2008–16 remark about Barack Hussein Obama’s relative loyalties to America vis a vis Islamic terrorism. Just this week we’ve seen two excellent 2018 examples of the form: In Arizona, GOP Senate candidate Rep. Martha McSally claimed dubiously that her opponent, Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, once encouraged Americans to join the Taliban and believes in “choosing illegal immigrants over our troops”; California Rep. Duncan Hunter, who is under indictment for fraud, suggested that his opponent is an “Islamist” infiltrator (he’s Christian) who wants to get into Congress so he can pass national security information to our enemies.

There are still three weeks to go before Election Day, so the good news is that things are only going to get more extreme, treason-y, and baloney-tastic!