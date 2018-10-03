An anti-Google banner in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district on Aug. 17. John Macdougall/Getty Images

Uh-oh: It matters a lot to Matthew Green that his Chrome browser suddenly started signing him in automatically. Does this threaten Google’s status as the rare tech company that has made user trust a priority? Green thinks it’s a sign of things to come.

Oh please: It’s pretty funny that Anthony Kennedy is worried about “the death and decline of democracy,” Jamelle Bouie writes. The man made quite a few decisions, while on the Supreme Court, that did more to kill off American democracy than any partisan squabble.

Give him money: People are turning over their cash to Brett Kavanaugh via GoFundMe, and one “help Kavanaugh” campaign has been funded to the tune of half a million dollars. I wrote about the strange way the judge, who moves in the most elite circles, has been recast as a man under financial threat.

It’s really OK: It feels weird—and, cats would argue, bad—to receive a nonconsensual text message from the president. But don’t worry, Sean M. Griffin writes. We truly do need a way to send effective mass notifications. (Think how much better it would have been if everyone had gotten a heads-up before Katrina, for example.)

For fun: A co-authored film review.

