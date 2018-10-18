Goldman Sachs’ New York City headquarters in 2015. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

For most Americans, the “recovery” from the 2008 economic crash that Goldman Sachs helped cause has involved flat wages amid still-increasing costs for necessities like health care, housing, and education. For Goldman itself, though, things are generally going great: The company just announced that it made a $2.5 billion profit last quarter in large part because of a giant windfall that it got from last year’s 1-percent-friendly tax cut. Score!

On the other hand—sad face—top Saudi Arabian officials’ apparent involvement in the torture and murder of U.S. resident, Washington Post columnist, and dissident regime critic Jamal Khashoggi has put a damper on a big conference about investment opportunities that a number of Goldman execs were supposed to attend in Riyadh next week. Today, even the Trump administration bailed out of sending its planned representative (Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin) to the gathering. It’s a pickle: On the one hand, doing business with people who would order the murder and possibly the dismemberment of one of their fellow citizens because he criticized them in a newspaper seems, like, ewwww. On the other hand … money!!! ($$$$!!!!)

Fox Business’ Charlie Gasparino reports that Goldman CEO David Solomon has decided on what you might, to coin a phrase, call an ingenious “Solomonic compromise” about how to handle the situation, namely that the company will continue do business with the murder regime while David Solomon avoids personally associating himself with the murderers by appearing at next week’s conference.

SCOOP: @GoldmanSachs CEO David Solomon still planning to send execs to Saudi investment conference amid continued controversy over murder of journalist Khashoggi but will not send senior $GS execs such as himself or Dina Powell more now @FoxBusiness — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) October 18, 2018

Brilliant! Classic Sachs. Someone give these guys another 100 Cabinet positions.