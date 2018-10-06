Ford Found Trump’s Mockery “Very Hurtful,” Has No Regrets About Speaking Up

Christine Blasey Ford testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on September 27, 2018. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

A lawyer representing Dr. Christine Blasey Ford says her client was “upset” at the way President Donald Trump chose to mock her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding Brett Kavanaugh. “It was very hurtful, as it would be to any woman. Any survivor who had the courage to come forward only to be mocked and belittled by anyone really, but certainly by the President of the United States, it was very upsetting. It was very hurtful,” Lisa Banks said during an interview with CNN.

Despite everything she went through after telling her story, Ford doesn’t regret speaking up against the man who now seems destined to be the next Supreme Court justice. “I don’t think she has any regrets. I think she feels like she did the right thing,” Banks said. “And this was what she wanted to do, which was provide this information to the committee so they could make the best decision possible. And I think she still feels that was the right thing to do, so I don’t think she has any regrets.”

Ford’s attorney also insisted her client doesn’t want anyone to think that she would support a bid to impeach Kavanaugh if Democrats take control of Congress. “Professor Ford has not asked for anything of the sort. What she did was to come forward and testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee and agree to cooperate with any investigation by the FBI and that’s what she sought to do here,” attorney Debra Katz said.