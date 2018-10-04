Congressional Republicans Really Want to Give Federal Workers a Raise—Over Trump’s Objections

The teeming federal buildings of Washington. Eva Hambach/Getty Images

As part of a raft of spending bills written and passed by Congress, Republicans in the House and Senate are looking to boost pay for federal workers by 1.9 percent, despite a directive from President Trump to keep pay flat.

Trump issued an order in August freezing worker pay in order to “maintain efforts to put our nation on a fiscally sustainable course,” even after military-service-member pay was boosted 2.6 percent.

Perhaps as a sweetener for the White House, the Washington Post reports, the congressional pay package “is also likely to lift a salary freeze affecting hundreds of executive-level employees and appointees including Vice President Pence and members of the Trump Cabinet.”

Many federal workers got a 1.9 percent bump this year, after having their pay frozen from 2011–13, and got slightly more than a 2 percent increase in 2017. The freeze in the Obama years was partially thanks to the Republican-controlled Congress, which insisted on whatever austerity the White House would agree to, even reversing Obama’s thawing of a pay freeze in 2013.

Now, however, with GOP control of the House in danger—and Rep. Barbara Comstock, who represents a suburban Virginia district full of federal workers, in particular peril—Republican lawmakers are once again facing down a president over federal-worker pay, but doing so this time in order to raise it.