On The Gist, Mike’s bottom five causes.
In the interview, we rewind to the story of the mail bomber, which was quickly eclipsed by a massacre in Pittsburgh and one loud president. Steve Johnson, who directs Cranfield University’s Forensic Explosive and Explosion Investigation program in the U.K., provides details about Cesar Sayoc’s homemade devices.
In the Spiel, Trump’s desire to end birthright citizenship.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.