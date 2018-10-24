Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama during a rally on Nov. 7, 2016, in Philadelphia. Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

Two explosive devices were found in mail sent to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, the Secret Service said Wednesday.

Those devices were similar to the pipe bomb found Monday in the mailbox of liberal philanthropist George Soros’ home in Bedford, New York, authorities said.

The Secret Service said it “has intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to Secret Service protectees,” Clinton and Obama, according to a statement. A Secret Service employee who screens Clinton’s mail found the device late on Tuesday in a package addressed to her in Westchester County, New York. The package meant for Obama’s home was found early on Wednesday by Secret Service agents in Washington.

The Secret Service said it has launched a criminal investigation “that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources” to find the person or people responsible, according to the statement.

After a caretaker found the bomb mailed to Soros on Monday, a bomb squad detonated the device, which authorities described as a six-inch-long pipe filled with explosive powder and rigged with a detonator. Federal authorities said they believed the device was hand-delivered, according to the New York Times. Had someone been standing nearby when the device was detonated, that person could have been maimed or killed.

The motive behind the attempted bombing is not known, but just as Clinton and Obama are vilified figures among the far right, Soros has been the focus of right-wing anger and conspiracymongering. The New York offices of the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are investigating the attempted bombing of Soros’ home, according to the Times.

Authorities have said they suspect the bomb intended for Clinton in New York is the work of the same person who sent the bomb to Soros, according to the Washington Post. Both Clinton and Soros live in suburbs of New York City. The New Castle Police Department in Chappaqua said it worked with the Secret Service and the West Chester Police in investigating the package sent to the Clintons.

Update. Oct. 24, 2018, at 10:40 a.m.: CNN has said its offices in New York have been evacuated because of a suspicious package. It’s unclear if that package has any connection to the other explosive devices sent to Clinton, Obama, and Soros.