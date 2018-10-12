John Kelly Inadvertently Writes Slogan for Elizabeth Warren’s (Possible) Presidential Campaign

Sen. Elizabeth Warren greets demonstrators protesting Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Oct. 4 in Washington. Jim Watson/Getty Images

“What an impolite, arrogant woman,” John Kelly described Elizabeth Warren in an email to a Department of Homeland Security adviser when he was the DHS secretary. Kelly was referring to a 2017 confrontation he’d had with Warren over the administration’s travel ban and the temporary restraining order that halted it.

“She immediately began insulting our people accusing them of not following the court order, insulting and abusive behavior towards those covered by the pause, blah blah blah.” In response, the adviser wrote, “Too bad Senate Majority Leader McConnell couldn’t order her to be quiet again! Warren is running for president so early, trying too hard, and chasing bad pitches.” The adviser was referring to Warren’s first moment of insult-turned-meme, when Mitch McConnell said, “She had appeared to violate the rule. She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted,” to explain why he was stopping her from giving a speech criticizing the attorney general nomination of Jeff Sessions.

BuzzFeed News uncovered the email under the Freedom of Information Act

Almost immediately following publication of the story, Warren’s Senate campaign was using the insult to drum up donations, and the phrase was being adopted on social media by progressives and feminists

Was I tough on John Kelly in that phone call? You bet I was. Apparently he thought I was an “impolite arrogant woman.” “Blah blah blah” – that’s all he had to say when he was called out for breaking the law and destroying lives. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 12, 2018

RT if you are 100% confident that somewhere there are men who have called you an impolite, arrogant woman (or worse) behind your back when discussing you with other men



let’s start a girl gang and get rhinestone jackets https://t.co/xpgjjIQNqC — Claire Willett (@clairewillett) October 12, 2018

And while Etsy is laden with “Nevertheless, she persisted,” merchandise, there isn’t anything yet for “Impolite, arrogant woman.” Just wait.

Just over here waiting on Etsy to catch up with “impolite arrogant woman”. I need a new mug anyway https://t.co/TjTpySc6MJ — HokiESQ (@HokiESQ) October 12, 2018