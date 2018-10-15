Elizabeth Warren Releases DNA Test Indicating She Has Native American Ancestor

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, in response to attacks by President Trump and other Republicans, released on Monday a DNA test that concluded there is “strong evidence” she has a Native American ancestor.

In a video released Monday, Warren asked Stanford University professor and genetics expert Carlos Bustamante what the “facts” said. He replied, “The facts suggest that you absolutely have Native American ancestry in your pedigree.”

My family (including Fox News-watchers) sat together and talked about what they think of @realDonaldTrump’s attacks on our heritage. And yes, a famous geneticist analyzed my DNA and concluded that it contains Native American ancestry. pic.twitter.com/r3SNzP22f8 — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 15, 2018

Republicans have accused Warren of falsely claiming Cherokee and Delaware Indian heritage to get ahead in her academic career. Warren once listed herself as a minority law teacher, but she insisted she did not use that claimed status in her application to teach at Harvard Law and other colleges and universities. Warren has claimed to have no documentation but insisted it is part of family lore

According to the executive summary of the test, which Warren posted online, Warren has at least 95 percent European ancestry. “We find strong evidence that a DNA sample of primarily European descent also contains Native American ancestry from an ancestor in the sample’s pedigree 6-10 generations ago,” according to the summary. It’s worth noting that the test is not entirely conclusive, as inconsistencies and coincidences in genetic tests still allow room for some uncertainty when sorting out ethnic backgrounds.

The timing does fit with her claim that her great-great-great-grandmother was partially Native American, according to the Boston Globe—making her 1/32 American Indian. If the ancestor were further back in Warren’s genealogy, the percentage would be much smaller.

In the video she also depicted her upbringing “on the ragged edge of the middle class” in Oklahoma, and her brothers, a nephew, and a cousin who is a Cherokee Nation citizen, attested that her father’s family was opposed to her parents’ marriage because of her mother’s claim to have Native American heritage. “I’m not enrolled in a tribe; only tribes determine tribal citizenship,” she says in the video. “I understand and respect that distinction. But my family history is my family history.”

Warren also addressed the claims of abusing affirmative action when she narrates the “twists and turns” that ultimately led to her career as a law professor. Various faculty members from colleges where she taught said in the video that her ancestry had no bearing on hiring.

In a report from September, the Globe concluded from interviews and documents that the law schools that hired her were for the large part unaware of her claim of Native American ancestry. One professor who had participated in her hiring process could not remember if her heritage came up in the discussion but told the Globe it would have had no bearing on the vote.

In July, Trump told a crowd at one of his rallies that if Warren took a DNA test, he would pay $1 million to her “favorite charity if you take the test and it shows you’re an Indian.”

Trump had mocked Warren’s claim during the 2016 campaign, following a line of attack set by her Senate rival, Scott Brown, in 2012. Trump, who has repeatedly referred to Warren as “Pocahontas,” has been heavily criticized for his use of a racial slur to mock Warren’s claim. Last week, he again accused Warren of “faking” her heritage.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told reporters on Monday that Warren’s DNA test did not interest her, according to the Washington Post. “I know that everybody likes to pick their junk science or sound science depending on the conclusion it seems some days,” she said.

Monday’s video, which addresses an old controversy to challenge Donald Trump by diving into her personal life to an unusual degree, appears to indicate a likely 2020 presidential bid.