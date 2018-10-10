Activists participate in a march and rally outside of three financial companies following a report by the Center for Popular Democracy describing some financial institutions’ involvement with Donald Trump’s proposed border wall on Nov. 17 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Where are they? León Krauze writes about the Democrats’ Hispanic-voter problem. Krauze argues this is more an issue of lackluster turnout than one of active Latino support of the GOP, but it’s become a real stumbling block nonetheless.

We did this: The disappearance, and probable death, of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is the end product of years of American support of “stable” dictators in the Middle East, Evan Hill writes.

Here comes the backlash: Everyone loves A Star Is Born! But Sam Adams wonders if the movie doesn’t redraw some boring, tired old boundaries between “authentic” rock ’n’ roll and “fake” pop—a false dichotomy he thought we had moved past many years ago.

Bizarre turn: A Star Is Born is weirdly obsessed with drag, Bryan Lowder writes, yet for all its fixation, the movie completely fails to engage with the very questions about authenticity and presentation that are central to the art form.

For fun: A doughnut recipe that’s truly easy enough to make at home.

