On The Gist, Megyn Kelly’s take on blackface was obviously wrong … and wrong for NBC’s messaging.

Sleep isn’t for the weak; it’s for those who want their brains flushed of misfolded proteins and fatigue-inducing adenosine. If that sounds like mumbo-jumbo, Maria Konnikova is here to explain it all and answer one question: Is the prescription for precisely eight hours of sleep bullshit?

In the Spiel, President Trump riles up his base in all kinds of ways, but we can’t honestly blame the recent spate of mail bombs on him and him alone.

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.