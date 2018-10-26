Thousands of Ballot Requests Have Gone Missing in One of Georgia’s Largest, Most Liberal Counties

Allegations of voter suppression roil Georgia gubernatorial race. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Allegations of voter suppression in Georgia, where there is high-profile gubernatorial race that could make history by electing Democrat Stacey Abrams the state’s black female governor, have roiled the state’s already race-conscious politics. The fact that the Republican candidate is Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, whose office technically oversees the election, has raised concerns about equal access to the ballot box, particularly for minority communities. On Thursday, a New York Times report that Democratic officials discovered 4,700 vote-by-mail applications have gone missing in DeKalb County, one of the state’s largest and most left-leaning counties, only compounded those concerns.

From the Times:

County officials acknowledged the missing applications in a phone conversation this week with Democratic voter protection officials, and pledged to call the thousands of voters to inform them of the error, according to multiple people familiar with the conversation. A spokesman for the DeKalb County elections board would not confirm the details of the call. Sam Tillman, the chairman of the board, added that “there is no evidence that there are any missing or lost absentee ballot request forms.” He said of a list of 4,700 names provided by the Democratic officials, he could confirm that the county had only received 48 of the requests.

“To vote in November, the voters caught in the discrepancy will have to re-request a ballot,” according to the Times. “The deadline for the state to send an absentee ballot to a voter is Nov. 2. The state also has in-person early voting until Nov. 2. Democratic Party officials are worried that some voters who had requested the vote-by-mail applications are out of state, away at college or cannot leave their homes, and cannot vote in person.”