The Gist

Between a Rock and a Funny Place

Comedy Cellar owner Noam Dworman has had a post-scandal Louis C.K. take to his stage six times now. But not without serious thought.

By

Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, Saudi Arabia, Trump, and Jamal Khashoggi.

In the Spiel, the death of Nevada Republican candidate Dennis Hof.

