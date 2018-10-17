Listen to Slate’s The Gist:
Get More of The Gist
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks.
Subscribe to The Gist
Copy this link and add it in your podcast app.
For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.
Listen to The Gist via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
On The Gist, Saudi Arabia, Trump, and Jamal Khashoggi.
Comedy Cellar owner Noam Dworman has had a post-scandal Louis C.K. take to his stage six times now. Why does he welcome him, and if he doesn’t draw the line at Louis, is it somewhere else?
In the Spiel, the death of Nevada Republican candidate Dennis Hof.
Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.
Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.
Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.
One more thing
If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.Join Slate Plus