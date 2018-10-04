What Sens. Collins and Flake Think of the FBI’s Kavanaugh Report Now That They’ve Seen It

Sen. Susan Collins arrives at the Office of Senate Security, where senators can view the report about alleged sexual assaults by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senators are getting their first look Thursday at the results of the FBI’s limited-in-time-and-scope investigation into Brett Kavanaugh’s alleged sexual misconduct. With Republicans promising to plow ahead with a confirmation vote, likely as early as Saturday, all eyes are on a handful of potential swing votes that are expected to decide this thing. Below, we’re rounding up reactions from them, and others of note, as they trickle in from Capitol Hill.

The most crucial votes will come from the three Republicans who banded together to force their party to allow the FBI to investigate the allegations in the first place: Arizona’s Jeff Flake, Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, and Maine’s Susan Collins. Republicans hold a narrow 51–49 advantage—with Vice President Mike Pence as the potential tiebreaker—so they need just two of those three to confirm Kavanaugh along party lines. The early returns from this group suggest Mitch McConnell has good reason to believe he’s got the votes:

Flake:

.@JeffFlake: "We’ve seen no additional corroborating information,” adding he needs to finish reviewing the material. Flake also said he agrees with Senator Collins that the investigation was thorough.



-- Ted Barrett — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 4, 2018

Collins:

Sen. Susan Collins, via @jeremyherb, after briefing on the FBI's work: "It appears to be a very thorough investigation" — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) October 4, 2018

Murkowski:

Murkowski just went into FBI report viewing room. Didn't say if she's any closer to making decision on Kavanaugh. "I'm gonna read the FBI report," she said, disappearing into the room. — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 4, 2018

Sitting below that trio on the confirmation watch list are a pair of red-state Democrats who are up for re-election in states that Trump won by landslides in 2016: Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, both of whom voted to confirm Donald Trump’s previous SCOTUS pick, Neil Gorsuch. If the GOP ends up with the votes to confirm Kavanaugh along party lines, it’s possible that Heitkamp and/or more likely Manchin break ranks to prove their independence to Trump voters back home, but it’s nearly unthinkable either would be willing to be the deciding vote on her or his own.

Manchin:

Heitkamp:

Then a good ways below them sit a handful of other Republicans who could, theoretically jump across partisan lines to vote against confirmation if Flake, Murkowski, and/or Collins jump first. Among them: Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Cory Gardner of Colorado, Deb Fischer of Nebraska, and Dan Sullivan of Alaska.

Capito:

Shelly Moore Capito said last week she found testimony by fellow Holton Arms grad Christine Blasey Ford compelling. After today’s review, she says she is still a yes.



“You have to look at the facts, and the facts present a challenge for her story.” — Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) October 4, 2018

And then there is the rest of the Senate, which—surprise, surprise—is reacting exactly how you’d expect to an FBI report that Democrats were always afraid would not be thorough enough and Republicans claimed would be more than adequate.

GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Judiciary Committee:

BREAKING: Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, says the FBI has turned up nothing to corroborate allegations that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was involved in a sexual assault in high school and another instance of sexual misconduct in college. — NPR (@NPR) October 4, 2018

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, ranking member of the Judiciary Committee:

Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, after reviewing the FBI report on Brett Kavanaugh: "It looks to be a product of an incomplete investigation that was limited, perhaps by the White House" pic.twitter.com/R4oMGwgyAq — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 4, 2018

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell:

Mitch McConnell: "These allegations have not been corroborated. None of the allegations have been corroborated by the seventh FBI investigation. Not in the new FBI investigation. Not anywhere." pic.twitter.com/Uq7qDkF35r — The Hill (@thehill) October 4, 2018

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer:

.@SenSchumer: "We had many fears that this was a very limited process that would constrain the FBI from getting all the facts. Having received a thorough briefing on the documents, those fears have been realized." https://t.co/LIsQ04GwPb pic.twitter.com/p0ykinLluq — The Hill (@thehill) October 4, 2018

GOP Sen. John Kennedy, member of the Judiciary Committee:

Sen. Kennedy says the FBI report is this big pic.twitter.com/HNgkrV57Lp — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 4, 2018

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker, member of the Judiciary Committee:

Senator Booker to reporters just now: “It’s very frustrating, even the things I read. I heard the chairman of the committee say there are no hints of misconduct. In plain English what I just read there are hints of misconduct.” — Alan He (@alanhe) October 4, 2018

We’ll continue to update this post with additional reactions throughout the day.