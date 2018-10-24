Pedestrians walk past the Time Warner Inc. Center in New York on Oct. 23, 2016. Kena Betancur/Getty Images

CNN’s New York offices were evacuated Wednesday morning after an alarm went off that could be heard on air while hosts Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow were discussing the bombs that were recently sent to the Clintons, Obamas, and George Soros. (They also discussed a report that a bomb had been sent to the White House, though that has now been disputed.):

Several CNN employees said the Time Warner Center in Manhattan was evacuated. CNN switched coverage from New York to Washington. CNN’s own Shimon Prokupecz reported that a “suspicious device” had been found in the Time Warner Center.

JUST IN: The NYPD is responding to a suspicious device discovered at the Time Warner Center, where CNN is based, in New York, according to a law enforcement source. The CNN bureau has evacuated as a precaution. https://t.co/BmgkJ2qaIE pic.twitter.com/Ad8PoQ5kkf — CNN (@CNN) October 24, 2018

CNN New York was just evacuated. Police everywhere pic.twitter.com/yZLB6Cep0i — Eric Levenson (@ejleven) October 24, 2018