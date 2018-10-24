CNN’s New York offices were evacuated Wednesday morning after an alarm went off that could be heard on air while hosts Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow were discussing the bombs that were recently sent to the Clintons, Obamas, and George Soros. (They also discussed a report that a bomb had been sent to the White House, though that has now been disputed.):
Several CNN employees said the Time Warner Center in Manhattan was evacuated. CNN switched coverage from New York to Washington. CNN’s own Shimon Prokupecz reported that a “suspicious device” had been found in the Time Warner Center.