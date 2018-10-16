Honduran father Victor hugs his daughter Katie outside Metropolitan Detention Center, moments after he was released on bond from six months in ICE custody, on Oct. 2 in Los Angeles. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Broken home: Some of the children who have been adopted by new families due to the Trump administration’s family-separation policies may never be reunited with their parents. This is due to a national child welfare system that has been broken for decades, Josh Michtom argues.

Ignite the right: Isaac Chotiner called up famed #NeverTrump conservative David French to find out why exactly the right is so riled up by Elizabeth Warren’s DNA test showing evidence of Native American ancestry. Also mad: a lot of Native Americans.

History will be the judge: Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal, Mazie Hirono, and Sheldon Whitehouse have penned an op-ed in Slate today with a message for Chief Justice John Roberts, whose job they say only got harder with Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation: If Roberts cares about his court’s legacy, he has to stem the tide of partisan pro-GOP decisions.

Here we go again: Is the reboot of the Roseanne reboot any good? Willa Paskin weighs in.

For fun: The NBA season starts too early.

Can’t we get a break?

Nitish