Honduran father Victor hugs his daughter Katie.
Honduran father Victor hugs his daughter Katie outside Metropolitan Detention Center, moments after he was released on bond from six months in ICE custody, on Oct. 2 in Los Angeles.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Broken home: Some of the children who have been adopted by new families due to the Trump administration’s family-separation policies may never be reunited with their parents. This is due to a national child welfare system that has been broken for decades, Josh Michtom argues.

Ignite the right: Isaac Chotiner called up famed #NeverTrump conservative David French to find out why exactly the right is so riled up by Elizabeth Warren’s DNA test showing evidence of Native American ancestry. Also mad: a lot of Native Americans.

History will be the judge: Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal, Mazie Hirono, and Sheldon Whitehouse have penned an op-ed in Slate today with a message for Chief Justice John Roberts, whose job they say only got harder with Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation: If Roberts cares about his court’s legacy, he has to stem the tide of partisan pro-GOP decisions.

Here we go again: Is the reboot of the Roseanne reboot any good? Willa Paskin weighs in.

For fun: The NBA season starts too early.

