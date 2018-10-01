Yale Classmate Accuses Kavanaugh of “Blatant Mischaracterization” of Drinking Habits

Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee on September 27, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Another former classmate is calling Brett Kavanaugh’s bluff.

Chad Ludington told the New York Times that the Supreme Court nominee wasn’t exactly honest when he described his drinking habits during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week. In fact, Ludington said Kavanaugh carried out a “blatant mischaracterization” of his drinking during his college years, noting he often saw the nominee “staggering from alcohol consumption.”

Ludington said Kavanaugh played down “the degree and frequency” of his drinking and had seen the judge often become “belligerent and aggressive.” The professor at North Carolina State University said he plans to take this information to the FBI. “It is truth that is at stake, and I believe that the ability to speak the truth, even when it does not reflect well upon oneself, is a paramount quality we seek in our nation’s most powerful judges,” Ludington said.

Ludington is hardly the first former Yale classmate to contradict Kavanaugh’s claims about his drinking. Shortly after the Thursday hearing, Lynne Brookes told ABC News that she often “drank to excess” with Kavanaugh. “We were in the same social circles,” Brookes said. “When he would drink, he would get obnoxious.”

Although the FBI’s Washington field office told Ludington to head to the bureau’s Raleigh office on Monday morning, it’s unclear whether any statement he makes will be included in the newly reopened investigation into Kavanaugh. Reports are making it clear that the FBI’s probe has a narrow scope, which Demcorats complained Sunday could turn the whole thing into a “farce,” as Sen. Mazie K. Hirono warned on ABC.