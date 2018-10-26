Law enforcement have confirmed that the suspect in their investigation into the package bombs sent to prominent Democrats this week is 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc, Jr., of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Here is what we know so far about Sayoc. (This story will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.)
Sayoc has an Aventura, Florida, address, but he was arrested in the city of Plantation, in the Miami area, where police were also seen examining a white van. The van’s windows were covered in stickers, many of which to be pro-Trump or right-wing in nature.
According to public records, Sayoc is registered as a Republican. They also indicate he has owned dry cleaning and catering businesses. He has previously lived in North Carolina, New Jersey, Michigan, and Brooklyn, New York, records show.
The records also showed a fairly extensive criminal record, with listings for grand theft, battery, fraud, and drug possession. Notably, in 2002, Miami police arrested Sayoc for a “threat to bomb” and “threaten[ing] to discharge destructive device.” He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one year of probation.
A Twitter account that appears to belong to Sayoc shows a number of conspiracy theorist, crude, and offensive tweets, as well as some of a threatening nature. The majority, at least among recent tweets, spread conservative and right-wing messages. In his bio, he claims to be a “Former Professional Soccer Player, Wrestler, Cage Fighter.”
The account also posted angry messages about Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whose name was listed on many of the packages as the return address.
A Facebook video also appeared to show Sayoc at a Trump rally.
According to CNN, he was not previously known to Secret Service.
Earlier in the day Friday, authorities intercepted suspicious packages addressed to Sen. Cory Booker and former National Intelligence Director James Clapper. With those, a total of at least 12 packages containing homemade pipe bombs and addressed to prominent Democrats and critics of Donald Trump have surfaced this week. Intended targets include Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, George Soros, and Maxine Waters. Two of the packages targeted at individual people were addressed to CNN’s New York office.