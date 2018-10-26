Cesar Sayoc in an undated booking photo released by the Broward County Sheriff’s office. Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Broward County Sheriff’s Office via AP and Eric Baradat, Michele Eve Sandberg/AFP/Getty Images.

Law enforcement have confirmed that the suspect in their investigation into the package bombs sent to prominent Democrats this week is 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc, Jr., of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Here is what we know so far about Sayoc. (This story will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.)

Sayoc has an Aventura, Florida, address, but he was arrested in the city of Plantation, in the Miami area, where police were also seen examining a white van. The van’s windows were covered in stickers, many of which to be pro-Trump or right-wing in nature.

@CBSMiami I have some pictures of this van I saw him at a stoplight one day and thought is was very strange. pic.twitter.com/VWUwznJK8k — Mahmud mohamed (@thereal_mo01) October 26, 2018

The van that appears to be connected to the suspected bomber is covered in pro-Trump stickers, including the presidential seal, and what MSNBC says investigators referred to as other "right-wing paraphernalia." pic.twitter.com/gjIleeu3yb — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) October 26, 2018

According to public records, Sayoc is registered as a Republican. They also indicate he has owned dry cleaning and catering businesses. He has previously lived in North Carolina, New Jersey, Michigan, and Brooklyn, New York, records show.

The records also showed a fairly extensive criminal record, with listings for grand theft, battery, fraud, and drug possession. Notably, in 2002, Miami police arrested Sayoc for a “threat to bomb” and “threaten[ing] to discharge destructive device.” He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one year of probation.

A Twitter account that appears to belong to Sayoc shows a number of conspiracy theorist, crude, and offensive tweets, as well as some of a threatening nature. The majority, at least among recent tweets, spread conservative and right-wing messages. In his bio, he claims to be a “Former Professional Soccer Player, Wrestler, Cage Fighter.”

Biggest Fake Phony David Hoggs never attended Parkland High School. He Graduated 2015 from Redondo Beach High School.We Unconquered Seminole Tribe have his real school records and real Year book. pic.twitter.com/XwE8HZpPe5 — Cesar Altieri (@hardrock2016) July 13, 2018

The new US after No Korea destroys abolishes all liberal slime and Hollywood scum yea pic.twitter.com/SaG45TWjLN — Cesar Altieri (@hardrock2016) April 29, 2017

This one for you MSNBC Andrea Mitchell . A promise reply to your threats . We will answer is coming see you soon https://t.co/3qA4y4IxmB — Cesar Altieri (@hardrock2016) July 14, 2018

The account also posted angry messages about Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whose name was listed on many of the packages as the return address.

A Facebook video also appeared to show Sayoc at a Trump rally.

According to CNN, he was not previously known to Secret Service.

Earlier in the day Friday, authorities intercepted suspicious packages addressed to Sen. Cory Booker and former National Intelligence Director James Clapper. With those, a total of at least 12 packages containing homemade pipe bombs and addressed to prominent Democrats and critics of Donald Trump have surfaced this week. Intended targets include Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, George Soros, and Maxine Waters. Two of the packages targeted at individual people were addressed to CNN’s New York office.