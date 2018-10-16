Washington Archdiocese Releases List of 31 Priests Accused of Sexually Abusing Children

Activists speak during a press conference about sexual abuse in the Catholic Church outside the Vatican’s U.S. embassy in D.C. on Aug. 30. Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

The Archdiocese of Washington said Tuesday that 31 priests who had worked in either its churches or schools since 1948 had been “credibly accused” of sexual abuse. Ten of the listed priests had been arrested and convicted. More than half of the men have died.

Not included in the list is ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the former Washington archbishop who resigned in July after accusations of sexually abusing both minors and adult students. The Washington Post reported that McCarrick wasn’t on the list “because he was not a priest in the archdiocese when the abuse he was accused of allegedly occurred.”

The list was published soon after the resignation of Washington Archbishop Donald Wuerl on Friday. Wuerl had never been accused of sexual abuse, but while he was the bishop of Pittsburgh, hundreds of priests in Pennsylvania committed sex crimes, according to a Pennsylvania grand jury report. The report found that Wuerl had let at least one accused priest resign from the clergy so that he could get a pension, and in some cases he transferred accused priests and in other cases actually intervened to halt their abuse.

Wuerl told the Post in a statement that the list is “a painful reminder of the grave sins committed by clergy, the pain inflicted on innocent young people, and the harm done to the Church’s faithful, for which we continue to seek forgiveness.”