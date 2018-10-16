Beadnose is estimated to weigh more than 1,000 pounds. Katmai National Park and Preserve

On The Gist, unpacking CNN’s list of top Democratic challengers ahead of 2020.

Katmai National Park and Preserve’s publicity stunt worked: For one week (that’s Fat Bear Week), the internet delighted in the tournament bracket that would crown the plumpest predator of them all. Carnivore ecologist Rae Wynn-Grant tells us about the brown bear’s diet, the unknown mechanics of hibernation, and why fattest really means fittest for the competition’s chunky winner (Beadnose!).

In the Spiel, what to make of Elizabeth Warren’s DNA-testing gambit.

