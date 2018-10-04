Protesters march against Brett Kavanaugh near the US Capitol on October 4, 2018, in Washington, DC. Jim Watson/Getty Images

On Thursday, as Senators read through the report from the FBI background investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, thousands of protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court in large numbers for a “Cancel Kavanaugh” march organized by the group behind the Women’s March, among other groups.

After a demonstration with signs, chanting, speeches, and songs, the crowd moved to the Capitol and to the Hart Senate Office Building, where they entered the atrium and began chanting and calling for legislators to reject Kavanaugh’s nomination. According to Time reporter Charlotte Alter, hundreds were arrested—in a peaceful, polite way.

Signs are up at Hart. The atrium is full. pic.twitter.com/AUhAHqdI8Q — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) October 4, 2018

Protesters raising their fists as they wait to get arrested outside the senate building. pic.twitter.com/EtKT2PLf3i — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) October 4, 2018

Capitol police are lining up protesters they’ve arrested in hart #KavanaughConfirmation pic.twitter.com/VK1gk9a0jp — Ellie Kaufman (@EllieCKaufman) October 4, 2018

Among those arreested was comedian Amy Schumer, who, in a video posted by conservative writer Benny Johnson, can be seen saying “yes” when police asked her if she wanted to be arrested. In the video, she is holding a “We believe Anita Hill” sign.

In another video posted to Twitter, she addressed a fan and fellow activist’s daughter. “Hi Zola, I’m here with your mom. She loves you very much,” she said. “I think we are going to get arrested and we’re so proud of you.”

Amy Schumer is here at Hart atrium for #NoKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/IUql2UNa8Y — Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) October 4, 2018

Before they entered Hart, the demonstrators had gathered outside to chant and listen to speeches and songs.

“I BELIEVE CHRISTINE BLASEY FORD. I am angry on behalf of women who have been told to sit down and shut up one time too many!”



- @SenWarren #CancelKavanaugh #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/7SWuPuiG7R — Women's March (@womensmarch) October 4, 2018

Just now at the Supreme Court - @MILCKMUSIC performing her amazing song Quiet that went viral at @womensmarch 2017. She wrote the song as a survivor of sexual assault finally speaking (and singing) her truth #ICantKeepQuiet #BelieveSurvivors #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/PSpZNaQ6z0 — Sara Pearl (@skenigsberg) October 4, 2018

Anti-Kavanaugh protestors make there way up Constitution Ave towards the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/qLX4eTWPkp — Geneva Sands (@Geneva_Sands) October 4, 2018

Several #CancelKavanaugh protesters rush to cover signs of a small pro #Kavanaugh anti-protest right in the middle of this crowd. ⁦@wusa9⁩ #DC pic.twitter.com/JK0Av0QZbJ — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) October 4, 2018

Capitol Police officer says crowd arriving at SCOTUS is about 3,000 people. (Very early estimate).

So far we've talked to people from DC, Massachusetts, and *Maine* pic.twitter.com/0nyta3gwAj — Alexandra Limon (@AlexLimonNews) October 4, 2018

It wasn’t long after the demonstration reached Hart that the crowd seemed to overwhelm the space.

Crowd in Hart is growing pic.twitter.com/rkkKJdTb2e — Ellie Kaufman (@EllieCKaufman) October 4, 2018

We were planning to shut down the Capitol Building but the authorities were so scared of this #WomensWave that they shut it down for us.



1000+ women, survivors, and allies have gathered in the Hart Senate Building.

Every hallway. Every floor.#CancelKanavaugh #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/rIwjBht6e7 — Women's March (@womensmarch) October 4, 2018

Meanwhile, outside the Capitol building Thursday, a different feminist group had set up a giant screen dedicated to showing, on a loop, the 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape in which Donald Trump bragged that his fame allowed him to “grab them by the pussy.” According to Roll Call, the video will air for 12 hours.

This is going to be going on for the next 12 hours, courtesy of @UltraViolet pic.twitter.com/GD8V801nrp — Alex Gangitano (@AlexGangitano) October 4, 2018

It wasn’t the only one. A super PAC for Democratic candidates called American Bridge 21st Century plans to show a loop outside the Trump International Hotel on Thursday night, according to HuffPost.

The video has recirculated during the public discussion of sexual misconduct allegations by a prominent political figure in part because Trump himself has reminded the public of the allegations against him. At a press conference last week at the United Nations, when asked about his own history of being accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen women and how it influences the way he views Kavanaugh’s accusations, Trump didn’t dodge the question. “Well, it does impact my opinion. You know why? Because I’ve had a lot of false charges made against me,” he said. “So when I see it, I view it differently than somebody sitting at home watching television.”

On Tuesday, Trump, who has been steadfast in his support for his nominee, told reporters that it was a “very scary time for young men in America.”

The Senate will hold a procedural vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination Friday, and a final vote could happen as early as Saturday. To defeat the nomination, Democrats would need every Senator in their party and two Republicans to vote against him. Given the comments by two of the three Republican swing votes, things are not looking promising for anti-Kavanaugh protesters.