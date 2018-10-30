Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, surprise surprise, right-wing commentators aren’t apologizing for getting the mail bomber story totally wrong.

In the interview, brands don’t make it big by mistake. Behind the success of Starbucks’ pumpkin spice latte and Jell-O are stories worth hearing. Dan Bobkoff’s podcast for Business Insider, Household Name, explores the odd origins of TGI Fridays, the reason there’s a Mattress Firm on every corner, and how a Donald Trump ad may have saved Pizza Hut (it’s all about the stuffed crust).

In the Spiel, the Pittsburgh shooter was fueled by hate. But just as importantly, he was armed with an AR-15. It’s time to ban it.

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.