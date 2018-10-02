An activist holds a sign at a rally calling on Sen. Jeff Flake to reject Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination on Monday in Boston. Scott Eisen/Getty Images

In an email Monday night, Harvard Law School announced that Brett Kavanaugh will not teach a class at this school this winter, saying the Supreme Court nominee had decided he could not longer commit to teaching.

The announcement followed several protests by students at Harvard, where Kavanaugh had taught since 2009. Hundreds of graduates from Harvard Law School signed a letter calling on the school to rescind Kavanaugh’s appointment as a lecturer.

“Now more than ever, HLS must send a clear message that it takes sexual violence seriously,” the letter reads. “The accusations against Judge Kavanaugh, including those by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, are credible and grave. They seriously call into question his character and morality, and should disqualify him from a lifetime appointment as a Supreme Court Justice. They likewise should disqualify him from any position of esteem, including lectureships at HLS.”

Law school students sent letters calling for a Harvard-led investigation, according to the Harvard Crimson student newspaper, and 300 first-year law students signed them. Other law students wrote to professors, and on Sept. 24, hundreds of Harvard students walked out of class to stand in solidarity with Kavanaugh’s accusers. During the hearing three days later, students continued to protest, carrying anti-Kavanaugh signs. And, according to the Crimson, the Undergraduate Council voted Sunday to ask the university to investigate the allegations before Kavanaugh be allowed back to the law school to teach.

At Yale Law School, where Kavanaugh studied, students and faculty have also spoken out against the nominee. Last week, the law school’s dean joined the American Bar Association in calling for another investigation.