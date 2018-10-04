Students walk through Yale University on the day of the Kavanaugh-Ford hearings on Sept. 27 in New Haven, Connecticut. Yana Paskova/Getty Images

I saw it all: James Roche, one of Brett Kavanaugh’s freshman-year roommates, knows the judge lied about his drinking under oath. (Those suites aren’t big enough to hide such behavior.) But, Roche writes, the FBI never interviewed him.

What’s in there? Molly Olmstead tallies up everything we know about the FBI’s Kavanaugh report, and Jim Newell wonders whether any Democrats will be brave enough to try an unusual gambit to help it reach the public eye.

It’s really that good: Dana Stevens saw A Star Is Born, and she’s here to tell you: The copious hoopla is justified.

For fun: What to make if you’re tired of crème brûlée.

White wine cream?!

