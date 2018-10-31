A man reads a newspaper at a stall in Sâo Paulo on Monday, the day after Jair Bolsonaro won the Brazilian presidential election. Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images

Fake News 2018: Misinformation reached an all-time low in Brazil, Ciara Long writes, as the country elected its far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on the heels of a sustained and pernicious fake news campaign on WhatsApp, among other social media platforms, perpetuated by … his supporters. And maybe its impact could’ve been lessened, except Brazilians use WhatsApp for everything, according to Tania Menai.

Not for profit: Christina Cauterucci believes Christine Blasey Ford and finds it implausible she came forward with accusations against Brett Kavanaugh in the hopes of one day crowdfunding money to enrich herself, but there’s still something a little off about the $840,000 in GoFundMe campaigns that’s been raised for the wealthy professor.

“Well-meaning, intelligent straight people”: For Outward’s Radical issue, Alex Borinsky writes that there’s more to camp and swish and effeminacy than meets the eye. “Faggotry,” he says, “is knowing the limits” of straight society—“and speaking from the heart as if they were not so.”

Two migrations: The small town of Valdese, North Carolina, prides itself on its origin story: the persecution, flight, and resettlement of members of the Waldensian Church. Writer Molly Edmonds visited the town and explores the (white) immigration we celebrate and the immigration we don’t.

For fun: Who is Halloween really for, after all?

I wore an Umbreon costume to work,

Dawnthea