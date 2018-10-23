Bomb Found at George Soros’ Home

Financier and philanthropist George Soros attends the official opening of the European Roma Institute for Arts and Culture at the German Foreign Ministry on June 8, 2017, in Berlin. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Local law enforcement “proactively detonated” a bomb found at the home of liberal billionaire and philanthropist George Soros in Westchester Country, New York.

The New York Times reported that the bomb was found in a mailbox at Soros’s residence in Katonah on Monday.

While Soros has frequently been a target of right-wing criticism both in the US and abroad for his funding of liberal and civil society groups, the vitriol directed towards him has heated up recently as both Republican lawmakers and the president have claimed he’s directly connected to two of the most polarizing and high-intensity political controversies recently: the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation and the migrant group making its way towards the US-Mexico border.

Matt Gaetz, one of Trump’s strongest allies in Congress, tweeted a video of someone distributing small amounts of money to migrants, and said “Footage in Honduras giving cash 2 women & children 2 join the caravan & storm the US border @ election time. Soros? US-backed NGOs? Time to investigate the source!” Donald Trump, Chuck Grassley, and Fox News said that Soros was directly funding anti–Brett Kavanaugh protesters.