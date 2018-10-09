Not a woman, but. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“The Democratic Party is a girl”: Why can’t people on the left, who are plenty mad, harness the political power of anger the way Republicans can? It’s because they’ve been coded as female, Jess Zimmerman writes—and in a patriarchal culture, women’s emotions don’t “count.”

Safe place: Discord, where gamers gather, has become a haven for white supremacy and anti-Semitism, April Glaser reports. What standards should a company much smaller than Facebook or Google enforce for those who use its private chat spaces?

Doing it better: How can you help your boys grow into young men who don’t sexually assault people? Melinda Wenner Moyer has concrete advice, starting with Let them feel their feelings.

She’s the one: The A Star Is Born soundtrack shows how much better the Lady Gaga parts of the movie’s music are than the Bradley Cooper bits, Carl Wilson writes. That’s funny, because the film itself was pretty convinced that his rock was far superior to her pop.

For fun: The Jersey Shore crew hit their 30s.

All that baggage,

Rebecca